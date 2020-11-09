Help Palestinian Face Winter, AWG Launched Winter Aid 2020

Cileungsi, MINA – Organization Humanity The Aqsa Working Group (AWG) launched a winter aid program for Palestine by the title “Winter Aid 2020.”

The aid will be given such as foodstuffs, children shoes, socks, jackets, scarves, blankets, and warm clothes.

The peak of winter, which usually occurs in the time of 22 December to 31 January every year, is a tough season for Palestinians because their facilities are very limited.

In the amid of winter with extreme temperatures, Palestine is also facing a blockade and the threat of attack from Israel physically and mentally, this is exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The winter aid 2020 assistance can be distributed through Bank Mandiri Syariah: 7457788996 a.n Al Aqsa Haqquna Foundation.

This winter aid 2020 also supported by Humanity Organization For Women and Child Palestine Maemuna Center (Mae_C), and the Alfa Centauri Education Foundation, Bandung. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)