Hamas Welcomes Biden’s Speech on Cease-fire

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, said Friday it “positively views” the speech by US President Joe Biden on a new cease-fire proposal that he said was greenlighted by Tel Aviv.

The group said it welcomed in speech a “call to a permanent ceasefire, the Israeli forces’ withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the exchange of prisoners.”

“The US position and what was established of conviction on the regional and international stage on the necessity to put an end to the war on Gaza are the result of the legendary steadfastness of our people and their valiant resistance,” it said, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

Hamas reiterated its readiness to “deal positively and in a constructive manner” with any proposal based on a permanent cease-fire and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction of Gaza and the return of the displaced to their homes.

It added that it is ready for the “fulfillment of a genuine prisoner swap deal if the occupation clearly announces commitment to such deal.”

The proposal has three phases, the first spanning six weeks and includes a full cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, which claimed less than 1,200 lives and around 250 were taken as hostages. As many as 105 captives were released as part of a brief truce in November in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Around 125 people remain captive, with many believed to be dead due to Israeli airstrikes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)