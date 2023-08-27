Hamas Urges Sierra Leone Not to Open Embassy in Jerusalem

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas movement urges the President of Sierra Leone to refrain from his decision to open an embassy in occupied Jerusalem and align itself with the rights of the Palestinian people and their just national goals.

“The disadvantageous position of the government of Sierra Leone comes at a time when Israeli crimes and terrorism against our people, land and holy places are becoming more intensive than ever,” Hamas Spokesman Abdul-Latif Qanu said in a statement on Saturday, Palinfo reports.

“This will give a green light for the occupying army and settlers to continue with their violations and devour more Palestinian land, especially in occupied Jerusalem,” added Qanu.

The spokesman also denounced Sierra Leone’s decision as “a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and support for the fascist occupation of their land.”

Sierra Leone said on Friday it would open an embassy in the occupied holy city of Jerusalem.

The announcement was made in a statement by President Julius Maada Bio after a conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)