Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Urges Mediators to Ensure Full Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Hamas in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA — Hamas on Friday called on mediators to continue their efforts to oversee the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement with Israel, expressing gratitude to Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye for their role in brokering the long-awaited truce earlier this month.

In a statement, the Palestinian group said it “expresses deep appreciation for the sincere efforts made by the brotherly mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Türkiye over the past two years to reach an agreement to end the aggressive war against our Palestinian people.”

Hamas noted that the mediators’ continued engagement, including hosting meetings, bridging gaps, and removing obstacles had “finally succeeded in ending the insane war on Gaza.”

The movement urged mediators to monitor the implementation of the remaining clauses of the deal, particularly those concerning the delivery of humanitarian aid, the reopening of the Rafah crossing in both directions, and the immediate reconstruction of homes, hospitals, schools, and key public infrastructure across the besieged enclave.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

Hamas also emphasized the need to promptly establish a community support committee made up of nationally agreed-upon independent figures to administer Gaza and oversee the withdrawal of Israeli forces from designated areas.

Additionally, the group called for continued international efforts to prosecute those responsible for war crimes and to sustain the political and diplomatic isolation of Israel and its leaders.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of 10 others in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The deal, based on a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, also includes a framework for rebuilding Gaza and establishing a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the territory largely uninhabitable.[]

Also Read: Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

