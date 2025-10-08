Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

Cairo, MINA – Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya on Tuesday urged the international community to provide “real guarantees” to ensure a permanent end to Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, saying that Hamas is fully ready to implement a ceasefire and prisoner exchange under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We affirm our full readiness to reach a deal to end the war, withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, and release all Israeli captives both alive and dead in exchange for Palestinian prisoners specified under Trump’s plan,” al-Hayya told Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel.

He accused Israel of continuing its military operations and blockade, particularly in northern Gaza, despite Hamas’ announcement that it had accepted Trump’s proposal in principle.

“Israel has never honored its promises throughout history,” al-Hayya said. “We have tested the occupation and do not trust it for even a single moment.”

The Hamas official emphasized that his group seeks to achieve “the goals and aspirations of the Palestinian people, stability, freedom, statehood, and self-determination.” He added that the war “must end forever so that our people may live in peace like others in the region.”

Hamas and Israel are holding a second round of indirect negotiations in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh aimed at reaching a ceasefire and prisoner swap as outlined in Trump’s 20-point proposal, unveiled on Sept. 29. The plan includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Al-Hayya also recalled that Israel violated the first ceasefire agreement in November 2023, resuming its military campaign shortly after.

Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children. The prolonged assault has rendered much of Gaza uninhabitable, triggering mass displacement, starvation, and the spread of disease across the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)