SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Cairo, MINA – Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya on Tuesday urged the international community to provide “real guarantees” to ensure a permanent end to Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, saying that Hamas is fully ready to implement a ceasefire and prisoner exchange under US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We affirm our full readiness to reach a deal to end the war, withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, and release all Israeli captives both alive and dead in exchange for Palestinian prisoners specified under Trump’s plan,” al-Hayya told Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel.

He accused Israel of continuing its military operations and blockade, particularly in northern Gaza, despite Hamas’ announcement that it had accepted Trump’s proposal in principle.

Israel has never honored its promises throughout history,” al-Hayya said. “We have tested the occupation and do not trust it for even a single moment.”

Also Read: Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

The Hamas official emphasized that his group seeks to achieve “the goals and aspirations of the Palestinian people, stability, freedom, statehood, and self-determination.” He added that the war “must end forever so that our people may live in peace like others in the region.”

Hamas and Israel are holding a second round of indirect negotiations in Egypt’s Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh aimed at reaching a ceasefire and prisoner swap as outlined in Trump’s 20-point proposal, unveiled on Sept. 29. The plan includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the reconstruction of Gaza.

Al-Hayya also recalled that Israel violated the first ceasefire agreement in November 2023, resuming its military campaign shortly after.

Since the war began in October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children. The prolonged assault has rendered much of Gaza uninhabitable, triggering mass displacement, starvation, and the spread of disease across the enclave.[]

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire egypt Gaza Gaza war Hamas humanitarian crisis Israel Khalil al-Hayya Prisoner Exchange Sharm El-Sheikh Trump plan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Hamas Release Three Israeli Captives (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Hamas Insists on Linking Final Israeli Captive Release to Full Military Withdrawal

  • 1 hour ago
Relatives mourn their loss after their loved ones killed in Israeli attacks on various areas of Gaza City, Gaza on September 05, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill 7 Palestinians in Gaza Amid Ceasefire Talks in Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Seeks ‘Real Guarantees’ to End Gaza War Under Trump Ceasefire Plan

  • 3 hours ago
Asia

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

  • 11 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Six Gaza Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

  • 12 hours ago
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Asia

Over 1,200 Families Displaced by Floods in Khartoum, Sudan

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 17:45 WIB
America

Hundreds of Brazilians Rally in Support of Palestine and Global Sumud Flotilla

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 18:45 WIB
Asia

Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

  • 11 hours ago
America

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Agrees with Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan ‘In Principle’

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 08:03 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Consulate in Hong Kong Urges Citizens to Be Wary of Typhoon Matmo

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Death Toll from Al Khoziny Boarding School Collapse Rises to 63, Including Six Body Parts

  • Monday, 6 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Indonesia

Maximizing MICE Industry Potential: Ministry of Tourism to Host SEABEF and WITF 2025

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Three Israeli Reserve Soldiers Injured in Khan Younis Explosion

  • 14 hours ago
Boats of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

New Freedom Flotilla Approaches Gaza to Deliver Aid and Challenge Blockade

  • 13 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us