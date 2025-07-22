Hamas Says Ongoing Efforts to Reach Agreement and End Gaza Crisis

Gaza, MINA – The Hamas Movement stated on Monday that it is working responsibly, rationally, and swiftly to achieve an honorable agreement that would bring an end to the Israeli military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, Hamas emphasized that alleviating the escalating humanitarian crisis and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people remain the top priorities for its leadership. The group said it is actively engaged in round-the-clock discussions with mediators, regional countries, and international stakeholders to halt the famine and stop what it described as “Israel’s criminal war” against Gaza.

Hamas also accused Israel of carrying out massacres as a form of political pressure to force concessions that were not secured through negotiations. The movement reaffirmed its commitment to reaching a comprehensive agreement that would end the aggression, facilitate the reconstruction of Gaza, and ensure a dignified life for its residents. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

