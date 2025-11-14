Hamas Returns Body of Israeli Hostage as Part of Ceasefire Agreement

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian group Hamas returned the remains of an Israeli hostage on Thursday evening under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement, Israeli authorities confirmed. The body was transferred by Red Cross teams to Israeli forces inside Gaza in the Morag area, north of Khan Younis.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the body will be transferred to Israel to be received in a military ceremony. This handover brings the total number of captives released by Hamas since the ceasefire began on October 10 to 20 alive Israelis and the remains of 27 others. Israel, however, has disputed one of the received bodies, stating it did not match any of its listed captives.

The ceasefire deal, which includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 282,000 Gaza Homes Destroyed during Israeli Military Aggression