Hamas: Fierce Resistance in West Bank Proof that Israel Can Be Overcome

One of the leaders of the Hamas movement, Ali Baraka (photo: special)

West Bank, MINA – One of the leaders of the Hamas movement, Ali Baraka, emphasized that the increase in resistance operations in the occupied West Bank is proof that Israel can be overcome.

According to Ali Baraka, the shelling operation targeting the Zionist settlement “Asahel”, south of the city of Hebron, is an example of the fighters’ increasing capabilities.

“The occupation forces’ attacks on Palestinian towns around settlements, and closing their entrances, will be of no use,” said Ali Baraka, quoted Wednesday.

He emphasized that resistance operations continue to increase and expand, despite security warnings from the Israeli occupation.

On the other hand, Ali Baraka also warned Israel not to continue its plans to Judaize Jerusalem and divide the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“If it is not stopped, this is aggression not only against the Palestinian people, but also against all Muslims in the world,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)