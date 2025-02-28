SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas Declares Israel Has No Choice But to Start Second Phase of Negotiations

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 Views

Hamas announces ceasefire with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas said in a statement on Thursday that Israel has no choice but to “move forward with negotiations for the second phase,” the Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported.

In the statement, Hamas said that “the enemy’s false excuses has now been blocked”.

According to Hamas, the Israeli occupation’s attempts to obstruct and backtrack on the ceasefire agreement led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will only serve to intensify the suffering of the captives and their families.

Hamas condemned these actions, emphasizing that the Israeli government’s efforts to delay the agreement and manipulate the terms would only prolong the pain of those held captive and their families.

Also Read: Israel Admits It's Air Force Applied Hannibal Directive on October 7 Attack

Hamas made it clear that the only way to secure the release of the prisoners is by committing to the agreement and engaging in serious negotiations.

The statement reaffirmed Hamas’ unwavering commitment to the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and its readiness to begin the second phase of negotiations, as outlined in the deal.

Hamas also expressed its determination to see the agreement through to its completion, ensuring that every phase is fulfilled and the captives are freed.

This statement comes in the wake of the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails as part of the seventh batch of the prisoner exchange.

Also Read: Kazem Zawahra, Released Palestinian Prisoner, Injured and in Coma

According to the Palestinian Prisoner Media Office, 620 Palestinian prisoners were released and transported to Ramallah in the West Bank. The exchange also involved the handover of the bodies of four Israeli captives, which were transferred to the International Red Cross.

Hamas spokesperson Abdul-Latif al-Qanou confirmed that the exchange of prisoners and the handover of the Israeli captives’ bodies took place simultaneously.

He highlighted that this new mechanism would guarantee the occupation’s adherence to the deal and ensure the safe transfer of the bodies.

Al-Qanou also mentioned that Egyptian mediators played a key role in securing and guaranteeing the exchange process.

Also Read: Hundreds of Palestinian Released, Their Conditions Are Very Thin

Despite the successful exchange, al-Qanou pointed out that Hamas had not received any proposals regarding the second phase of the agreement.

However, he emphasized that Hamas remains fully prepared and committed to moving forward with the negotiations for the second phase, with a strong desire to complete all stages of the agreement. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Frees 596 Palestinians to Gaza, West Bank, and Egypt

