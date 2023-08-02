Hamas Asks Abbas to End Security Cooperation with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement in Gaza, Hamas, asked President Mahmoud Abbas to end security cooperation with Israel.

This was conveyed by the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyah. He also asked President Abbas to stop the practice of political arrests.

Local media reported that Haniyah made the call while speaking at a meeting between Palestinian factions in the coastal city of El Amalein, Egypt, as quoted by MINA on Tuesday.

The meeting in Egypt is the latest attempt at reconciliation between Palestinian factions aimed at bridging the gap between Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

Apart from that, Haniyah also called for the re-establishment of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which is a body that fights for Palestinian independence.

“A new, inclusive parliament must be formed on the basis of free, democratic elections,” Haniyah said at the meeting.

Hamas, which won the last Palestinian legislative elections in 2006, has repeatedly called for elections to be held.

On Sunday local time, President Abbas stressed, “the coup and the divisions that hit us must end”. He was referring to the fierce clashes between Hamas and Fatah after the 2006 elections.

“We must return to a single state, one system, one law and one legitimate army,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)