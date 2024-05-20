Thousands of Moroccans Participate in Palestinian Flag March

Rabat, MINA – Thousands of Moroccans on Sunday took part in a Palestinian flag march in the city of Casablanca to demand an end to the aggression against Gaza and call for an end to normalisation with Israel.

Organised by the Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Opposing Normalisation, the protest denounced the genocide being committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians, and the direct participation of the American administration in Israel’s aggressive war, while expressing support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, MEMO reported.

During the march, protesters raised Palestinian flags and pictures showing the extent of the destruction caused by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip. They also demanded an end to the war, the siege and the starvation of Palestinians in Gaza, and the end of normalization. Placards read, “No to the invasion of Rafah”, “Stop the aggression against Gaza… Stop the genocidal war,” and “The people want to liberate Palestine.”

They also chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance and others denouncing the country’s ties with Israel. The march also included the signing of a statement of solidarity with the Palestinian people, the burning of the Israeli flag, and the carrying of shrouds covered in fake blood, in reference to the extent of the crimes committed by the occupation army. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)