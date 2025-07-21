Gulf Scholars Urge Action to Save Gaza

Kuwait City, MINA – The Association of Sharia Scholars in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has called for urgent action to save Gaza from starvation.

In a statement on Sunday, the Association which consists of more than two hundred Sharia scholars condemned what they described as “injustice, mass starvation, organized genocide, and the systematic destruction of the land of Isra’ Mi’raj, the heart of Palestine and the symbol of dignity and steadfastness,” Quds Press reported.

The Association stressed that “the blockade and systematic starvation imposed on the Gaza Strip are a stain on humanity and a historic crime that violates all international laws and conventions, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits targeting civilians.”

They also called on the leaders and people of Islamic and Arab countries to “take immediate action to end the blockade, promptly open the borders to allow the entry of food, water, and medicine, support international initiatives for prisoner exchanges, and pressure the occupation to withdraw to the 1967 borders in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.”

They further emphasized the urgent need to start the reconstruction of Gaza following the massive destruction of civilian homes and infrastructure, and to prosecute the leaders of the occupation in international courts for the war crimes they have committed, in line with recent rulings of the International Court of Justice.

The statement concluded with a call for “an emergency conference of Islamic and Arab countries dedicated to supporting the Palestinian cause financially and morally, in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”[]

