Gaza’s Martyrs from Israeli Bombing Soars to 8,525

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 8,525, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Tuesday.

“The victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while 21,543 other people were injured,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported.

​​​​​​​He said the ministry has received reports of 2,000 people still trapped under the rubble, including 1,100 children.

Since last weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 1,538 Israelis have been killed in Hamas attacks.​​​​​​​(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)