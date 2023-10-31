Select Language

Latest
-132 min. agoUN: Targeting Hospitals Amounts to Violation of International Humanitarian Law
-130 min. agoGaza’s Martyrs from Israeli Bombing Soars to 8,525
-127 min. agoAmnesty: Israeli Army Use White Phosphorus in South Lebanon Attack
1 hours agoIsraeli Settlers Break into Aqsa Mosque
8 hours agoIsraeli Tanks Retreat from Gaza's Main Highway after Brief Attack
Slideshow

Gaza’s Martyrs from Israeli Bombing Soars to 8,525

Photo: AA

Gaza, MINA – The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 8,525, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Tuesday.

“The victims include 3,542 children and 2,187 women, while 21,543 other people were injured,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told a press conference in Gaza City, Anadolu Agency reported.

​​​​​​​He said the ministry has received reports of 2,000 people still trapped under the rubble, including 1,100 children.

Since last weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

Also Read:  KERRY TO MAKE NEW YEAR TRIP TO MIDEAST FOR PEACE TALKS

More than 1,538 Israelis have been killed in Hamas attacks.​​​​​​​(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

Tags:
Related news