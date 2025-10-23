SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Gaza’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that it had received the remains of 30 more Palestinians transferred by Israel under the ongoing ceasefire agreement, with several bodies showing evidence of abuse, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, the ministry said the bodies were handed over through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). “Several bodies showed clear signs of abuse, including beatings, bound hands, and blindfolded eyes,” it stated.

The latest transfer brings the total number of bodies returned by Israel since Oct. 14 to 195, of which only 57 have been identified. Families have struggled to identify victims using physical marks or clothing, as Gaza’s years-long blockade and the destruction of laboratories have made forensic testing impossible.

Earlier in the day, the Gaza government held a funeral procession for 54 Palestinians whose remains were returned by Israel but could not be identified due to severe disfigurement reportedly caused by torture.

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Knesset’s Annexation Bills, Calls Them ‘Null and Void’

Before the ceasefire took effect, Israel held 735 Palestinian bodies, according to the Palestinian National Campaign to Retrieve Martyrs’ Bodies. The Israeli newspaper Haaretz also reported that the army is detaining around 1,500 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza at the Sde Teiman military base in southern Israel.

The ceasefire agreement, mediated by regional and international parties, began on Oct. 10. Its first phase involved the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners and a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The plan also envisions Gaza’s reconstruction and the establishment of a new governing body without Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression in Gaza has killed more than 68,200 people and injured over 170,300, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Knesset Approves Preliminary Bill to Annex Occupied West Bank

Tagceasefire Gaza war haaretz Hamas Health Ministry hostages Human Rights humanitarian crisis ICRC Israel Palestinian bodies Palestinian prisoners Sde Teiman base torture war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Hamas Condemns Israeli Knesset’s Annexation Bills, Calls Them ‘Null and Void’

  • 34 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Approves Preliminary Bill to Annex Occupied West Bank

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • 5 hours ago
ICJ (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

ICJ Rules Israel Must Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Under Geneva Convention

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

UNRWA Warns of Escalating Israeli Destruction and Displacement in West Bank

  • 15 hours ago
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Mahmoud Khalil Accuses Trump Administration of Silencing Pro-Palestine Voices

  • 16 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Hamas Slams Netanyahu for Keeping Rafah Crossing Closed

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:05 WIB
International

Israeli Airstrike Attacks Lebanon, One Civilian Killed and Six Injured

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 19:25 WIB
Palestine

At Least 34 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Airstrikes Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 23:55 WIB
Senior Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Arrives in Egypt to Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Implementation

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 08:01 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues Demolition Orders for Palestinian Homes and Wells in West Bank Village

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 07:00 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
ICJ (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

ICJ Rules Israel Must Facilitate Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Under Geneva Convention

  • 14 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

  • Saturday, 18 October 2025 - 07:38 WIB
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us