Gaza Health Ministry Reports Over 69,000 Killed Since Start of Conflict

Gaza, MINA – The Health Ministry in Gaza reported on Tuesday that the death toll from the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has reached 69,785.

The ministry added that the total number of injured has risen to 170,965 people. In its daily report, it was stated that hospitals received the bodies of 10 civilians, including two who were killed in fresh Israeli attacks.

The report also noted that since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 347 Palestinians have been killed and 889 others have been injured.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

