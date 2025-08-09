SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,300 as Israeli Offensive Enters Tenth Month

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Gaza, MINA – The Gaza Health Ministry released devastating new figures Friday showing Israel’s military aggression has now claimed 61,330 Palestinian lives since October 2023.

Among the victims are 201 who perished from starvation, including 98 children, with four new famine-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry also documented 72 additional fatalities and 314 injuries from ongoing attacks, bringing total wounded to 152,359.

Tragically, 1,772 Palestinians have been killed while attempting to access humanitarian aid, including 16 in the latest reporting period. Another 12,249 have been injured at aid distribution points since late May when international assistance operations began.

Also Read: Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Including Civilians Waiting for Aid

The situation remains dire as rescue teams struggle to recover bodies trapped under rubble due to continuous bombardment and critical equipment shortages.

The violence escalated sharply after Israel broke a January ceasefire on March 18, resulting in 9,824 additional deaths and 40,318 injuries. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinian Prisoners Reportedly Tortured with Electric Shocks, Beatings in Israeli Jails

