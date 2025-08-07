SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000 Amid Ongoing Israeli Aggression

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023 has surpassed 61,158, according to medical sources.

According to Wafa, the majority of the victims are reported to be children and women.

The same sources indicated that the overall death toll, including all reported casualties since the aggression began, has reached 151,442. Many victims are still believed to be trapped under rubble, inaccessible to ambulances and civil defense teams due to continued Israeli strikes.

In the last 24 hours alone, 138 people have been killed, three of whom were recovered and 771 others wounded and taken to hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Shell Palestinian Red Crescent Headquarters in Southern Gaza

Since March 18, 2025, when Israel reportedly violated the ceasefire agreement, the number of martyrs has reached 9,654, with 39,401 wounded.

Additionally, 87 aid victims arrived at hospitals in the past day, bringing the total number of livelihood-related victims to 1,655, and the total number of injured to 11,800.

Hospitals in Gaza also reported five new deaths due to famine and malnutrition in the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of famine-related deaths to 193, including 96 children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Over 14,800 Gaza Patients Urgently Need Specialized Medical Care

