SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Death Toll Nears 66,100 as Israeli Attacks Continue

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

10 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – At least 66,055 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing military aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the past 24 hours alone, 50 people were killed and 184 others injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 168,346. The ministry warned that the death toll is likely higher as many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing attacks.

Additionally, five Palestinians were killed and 48 others wounded while attempting to access humanitarian aid, raising the total number of aid-related casualties to 2,571 deaths and 18,817 injuries since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its aggression on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in place since January. Since then, Israel has killed 13,187 people and injured 56,305 more in the enclave. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kidnap Over 20 Palestinians at Ramallah Checkpoints

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcasualties ceasefire Gaza war genocide Health Ministry humanitarian aid humanitarian crisis ICC ICJ Israel Israeli attacks Middle East Netanyahu Palestine prisoner exc war crimes Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Aggression on Gaza Continues, Killing Civilians (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 66,100 as Israeli Attacks Continue

  • 2 hours ago
Europe

Germany Urges Israel Not to Target Sumud Flotilla Heading to Gaza

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Missile From Yemen Forces Temporary Shutdown of Israel’s Main Airport

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reports Loss of Contact with Two Israeli Hostages in Gaza

  • 12 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal, Expresses Openness to Talks

  • 13 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Load More
Palestine

Abbas Urges Israel to Immediately Halt ‘Bloodshed’ in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Indonesia

Rector of UIN Ar-Raniry: Prabowo’s Statement at UN is a Diplomatic Strategy for Palestinian Independence

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

At Least 37 Palestinians Killed in Israeli Strikes Across Gaza

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
America

Mahmoud Abbas to Deliver UN Speech via Video After US Visa Denial

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 19:42 WIB
Palestine

Ten Israeli Soldiers Injured in Humvee Crash Near Gaza City

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 12:02 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Remains Isolated as Israel Enforces Second Day of Communications Blackout

  • Thursday, 18 September 2025 - 20:38 WIB
Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Bombs Mecca Tower in Gaza City

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 22:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Advances Bill to Impose Death Penalty on Palestinian Detainees

  • Sunday, 28 September 2025 - 23:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us