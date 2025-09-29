Gaza Death Toll Nears 66,100 as Israeli Attacks Continue

Gaza, MINA – At least 66,055 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s ongoing military aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

In the past 24 hours alone, 50 people were killed and 184 others injured, bringing the total number of injuries to 168,346. The ministry warned that the death toll is likely higher as many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to ongoing attacks.

Additionally, five Palestinians were killed and 48 others wounded while attempting to access humanitarian aid, raising the total number of aid-related casualties to 2,571 deaths and 18,817 injuries since May 27.

The Israeli army resumed its aggression on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal in place since January. Since then, Israel has killed 13,187 people and injured 56,305 more in the enclave. []

