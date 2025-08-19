Gaza Community Kitchens Now Produce Only One-Third of Meals

Gaza, MINA – Community kitchens in Gaza are currently producing just one-third of the daily meals they supplied in April, the United Nations reported Monday, as the humanitarian situation deteriorates to levels “beyond catastrophic.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that last week, over 80 community kitchens managed to prepare around 380,000 meals per day, a sharp decline from the more than one million meals produced daily in April.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned of worsening conditions, with daily deaths from Israeli attacks and extreme hunger. “Hunger-related deaths continue to be reported, including among children,” Dujarric said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is struggling to deliver sufficient food, as supplies “remain far below standards.” Dujarric emphasized that large-scale, consistent aid deliveries through all available crossings are urgently needed to prevent further starvation.

While the UN welcomed Israel’s decision to lift a five-month ban on shelter supplies, it expressed concern over the move’s connection to Israel’s planned occupation of Gaza. This could force thousands more into already overcrowded southern areas lacking basic infrastructure, the UN warned, reiterating its refusal to participate in forced displacement.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed over 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. []

