SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Gaza Community Kitchens Now Produce Only One-Third of Meals

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

5 Views

Gaza, MINA – Community kitchens in Gaza are currently producing just one-third of the daily meals they supplied in April, the United Nations reported Monday, as the humanitarian situation deteriorates to levels “beyond catastrophic.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that last week, over 80 community kitchens managed to prepare around 380,000 meals per day, a sharp decline from the more than one million meals produced daily in April.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned of worsening conditions, with daily deaths from Israeli attacks and extreme hunger. “Hunger-related deaths continue to be reported, including among children,” Dujarric said.

The World Food Programme (WFP) is struggling to deliver sufficient food, as supplies “remain far below standards.” Dujarric emphasized that large-scale, consistent aid deliveries through all available crossings are urgently needed to prevent further starvation.

Also Read: Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

While the UN welcomed Israel’s decision to lift a five-month ban on shelter supplies, it expressed concern over the move’s connection to Israel’s planned occupation of Gaza. This could force thousands more into already overcrowded southern areas lacking basic infrastructure, the UN warned, reiterating its refusal to participate in forced displacement.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military aggression has killed over 62,000 Palestinians in Gaza, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Accepts Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

TagFamine forced displacement humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israeli attacks UN war crimes World Food Programme

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Gaza Community Kitchens Now Produce Only One-Third of Meals

  • 3 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Reviews Hamas Response to Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • 7 hours ago
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
Palestine

Hamas Accepts Gaza Ceasefire Proposal

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Palestinian PM Announces Interim Governance Plan for Post-Ceasefire Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Israeli attacks on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agenc)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Eight Palestinians in Gaza, Including Child

  • 19 hours ago
Israeli tanks (photo: video grab)
Palestine

Israeli Chief of Staff Formally Approves Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • 23 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Europe

Spain Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Opens Door to Foreign Funding for Forest Rehabilitation

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 20:32 WIB
Palestine

Israel Starving Palestinian Population in Gaza by Blocking Essential Aid

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us