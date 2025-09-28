Gaza Aid Flotilla Now 463 Nautical Miles from Destination

Gaza, MINA – A humanitarian flotilla en route to the besieged Gaza Strip is now 463 nautical miles away from its destination, according to organizers on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, composed of approximately 50 vessels, has resumed its journey after a short stop due to mechanical issues. Organizers estimate the ships will arrive in Gaza within four to seven days.

“In two days, the flotilla will enter a high-risk zone, where global vigilance and solidarity are most needed,” the group stated on the social media platform X.

Meanwhile, the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza announced that an additional flotilla of 10 civilian ships departed from the port of San Giovanni Li Cuti in Catania, Sicily. The ships carry around 70 activists from more than 20 countries, including nine elected parliamentarians from Europe and the United States. This mission is being coordinated with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The flotillas are attempting to breach the Israeli naval blockade to deliver urgent humanitarian supplies, primarily medical aid, to residents of the Gaza Strip.

Since March 2, Israel has enforced a complete closure of Gaza’s border crossings, cutting off food and humanitarian convoys and worsening famine conditions. Limited aid has sporadically entered the territory, though many shipments are reportedly looted or obstructed, with local authorities accusing Israel of complicity.

Israel has previously intercepted vessels heading to Gaza, seizing ships and deporting activists. These actions have drawn international criticism, with some groups describing them as piracy.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate. Since October 2023, nearly 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children have been killed by Israeli military operations. Ongoing airstrikes have left large parts of the enclave uninhabitable and triggered widespread starvation and disease. []

