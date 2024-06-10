Four Israeli Officials Resign from Netanyahu’s Cabinet

Tel Aviv, MINA – Four Israeli officials resigned on Sunday leaving Benjamin Netanyahu’s war cabinet during his war in Gaza, Palestine.

The four officials, namely, Israeli War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz, former Israeli chief of staff and observer in the War Cabinet Gadi Eisenkot, Gaza Division Commander Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, and Israeli Minister of Culture and Sports Hili Tropper from Gantz’s party, Qudspress report.

They resigned because they failed to anticipate the Hamas attack last October 7. In a press conference held in Tel Aviv, National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz urged Netanyahu to call early elections “as soon as possible.

“Don’t let our nation be divided. Unfortunately, Netanyahu is preventing us from achieving true victory. “Therefore, today, we leave the emergency government with a heavy heart, but with a whole heart,” said Gantz.

“To ensure real victory, it is appropriate that in the autumn, a year after the disaster (7 October), we need to hold elections to form a government that has the trust of the people and can withstand the crisis. I call on Netanyahu: set an agreed election date. “Don’t let our nation be torn apart,” he added.

Gantz also called on Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to resign from Netanyahu’s government.

“Minister of Defense, you are a brave and determined leader, and most importantly, a patriot. “Today, leadership and courage mean not only saying what is right but doing what is right,” said Gantz.

Meanwhile, Anadolu quoted Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld as saying at the conference that he had failed in handling the war.

“On October 7, I failed in my lifelong mission to protect Gaza’s border communities,” Rosenfeld said.

“Everyone must be responsible for their role and I am the one who leads Division 143,” he added.

Previously, in April, the Head of the Army’s Military Intelligence Directorate (AMAN) Aharon Haliva also resigned due to the failure that occurred on October 7. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)