Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

Helsinki, MINA – Finland’s President Alexander Stubb announced on Thursday that he is ready to approve the recognition of the State of Palestine if the Finnish government formally submits a proposal. Under Finland’s Constitution, the decision to recognize a state lies with the president, based on the government’s recommendation, Middle East Monitor reported.

Speaking to the Finnish news agency STT, Stubb said the time has come for Finland to make a decision. “We have been discussing this difficult question since the beginning of October 2023. Now I myself see that the situation has progressed to the point where Finland must make its choice,” he stated.

Stubb emphasized that recognition of Palestine should be part of a broader international initiative to support peace and the two-state solution. “If the Government proposes recognizing the state of Palestine, with or without conditions, I am ready to accept it immediately,” he added.

The president also condemned Israel’s ongoing military campaign in Gaza, describing the collective punishment and suffering of civilians as “unacceptable.”

While parties like the Christian Democrats and the Finns Party oppose recognition, the final decision depends on whether the government submits the proposal in the coming weeks.

Currently, 148 of the UN’s 193 member states recognize the State of Palestine. In recent days, several Western countries, including France, the UK, Malta, Canada, and Portugal, have announced their intention to extend recognition, with Australia also signaling openness to the move.

Israel’s assault on Gaza, ongoing since October 7, 2023, has killed more than 60,200 Palestinians and devastated the enclave. Israeli human rights groups have accused the government of committing genocide and systematically dismantling Gaza’s health infrastructure. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

