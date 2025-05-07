SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Indian Missile Strikes on Pakistan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

8 Views

Pakistan Army claims to have killed 5 Indian soldiers on LoC.

Islamabad, MINA – At least eight people have been killed and 35 injured following missile strikes launched by India inside Pakistan, the Pakistani Army confirmed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reported that the Indian Army used various weapons to target six locations, causing 24 impact points. Among the sites struck was a mosque. The targeted areas included regions within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India had earlier claimed responsibility for the strikes, saying it targeted nine sites hosting “terrorist infrastructure” in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. India blamed Pakistan for orchestrating the attack through cross-border support.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam killings and called the missile strikes a serious escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. []

Also Read: India Launches Missile Strikes on Pakistan, Escalating Regional Tensions

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

