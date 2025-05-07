Eight Killed, Dozens Injured in Indian Missile Strikes on Pakistan

Islamabad, MINA – At least eight people have been killed and 35 injured following missile strikes launched by India inside Pakistan, the Pakistani Army confirmed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry reported that the Indian Army used various weapons to target six locations, causing 24 impact points. Among the sites struck was a mosque. The targeted areas included regions within Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India had earlier claimed responsibility for the strikes, saying it targeted nine sites hosting “terrorist infrastructure” in response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, which left 26 people dead. India blamed Pakistan for orchestrating the attack through cross-border support.

Pakistan has denied any involvement in the Pahalgam killings and called the missile strikes a serious escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)