Drinking Water Crisis Becomes New Challenge for Displaced Gaza Residents

Gaza, MINA – Amid relentless Israeli bombardments, the people of Gaza are now grappling with another deadly challenge: a severe drinking water crisis. Every day, thousands of residents crowd around water trucks or repeatedly walk to local desalination stations just to secure a few liters of potable water.

According to a report from MINA’s Gaza correspondent, Mohammad Rabah, on Friday, long queues of residents carrying jerry cans and plastic containers have become a daily sight underscoring the struggle to secure the most basic necessity for survival.

The Gaza authorities confirmed that the crisis stems from the shutdown of most water stations and the destruction of vital infrastructure due to Israeli attacks. More than 75 percent of Gaza’s water wells have been destroyed, along with over 120.000 meters of pipelines, leaving officials unable to distribute sufficient water to the population.

The remaining water supply is unsafe for consumption. Authorities confirmed that the available water is heavily contaminated by pollutants, but residents are left with no alternative but to use it.

Also Read: Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families

The crisis has triggered a surge in waterborne diseases. Hospitals and health centers are now overwhelmed with patients suffering from acute diarrhea, severe stomach pain, intestinal infections, and skin diseases linked to contaminated water.

This shortage of clean water further deepens the suffering of Gaza’s population amid an ongoing campaign of genocide that has devastated the enclave for nearly two years. Israeli attacks have already killed more than 63,000 people and destroyed civilian infrastructure including homes, schools, and hospitals.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that since October 7, 2023, Israel’s genocidal aggression has claimed 63,746 lives and left 161,245 others injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health Ministry: 28 Children Dying Daily from Starvation