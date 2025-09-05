SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Drinking Water Crisis Becomes New Challenge for Displaced Gaza Residents

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

Gaza, MINA – Amid relentless Israeli bombardments, the people of Gaza are now grappling with another deadly challenge: a severe drinking water crisis. Every day, thousands of residents crowd around water trucks or repeatedly walk to local desalination stations just to secure a few liters of potable water.

According to a report from MINA’s Gaza correspondent, Mohammad Rabah, on Friday, long queues of residents carrying jerry cans and plastic containers have become a daily sight underscoring the struggle to secure the most basic necessity for survival.

The Gaza authorities confirmed that the crisis stems from the shutdown of most water stations and the destruction of vital infrastructure due to Israeli attacks. More than 75 percent of Gaza’s water wells have been destroyed, along with over 120.000 meters of pipelines, leaving officials unable to distribute sufficient water to the population.

The remaining water supply is unsafe for consumption. Authorities confirmed that the available water is heavily contaminated by pollutants, but residents are left with no alternative but to use it.

Also Read: Israel Bombs Gaza Residential Tower Sheltering Displaced Families

The crisis has triggered a surge in waterborne diseases. Hospitals and health centers are now overwhelmed with patients suffering from acute diarrhea, severe stomach pain, intestinal infections, and skin diseases linked to contaminated water.

This shortage of clean water further deepens the suffering of Gaza’s population amid an ongoing campaign of genocide that has devastated the enclave for nearly two years. Israeli attacks have already killed more than 63,000 people and destroyed civilian infrastructure including homes, schools, and hospitals.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that since October 7, 2023, Israel’s genocidal aggression has claimed 63,746 lives and left 161,245 others injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health Ministry: 28 Children Dying Daily from Starvation

TagCrisis Becomes New Challenge drinking water for Displaced Gaza Residents

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Drinking Water Crisis Becomes New Challenge for Displaced Gaza Residents

  • 5 hours ago
Two displaced Palestinian children fetching water in Rafah. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Demolish Water Reservoir in Rafah amid Water Crisis

  • Tuesday, 30 July 2024 - 16:05 WIB
Palestine

UN Raise Alarm on Clean Water Catastrophe in Gaza 

  • Thursday, 22 February 2024 - 08:50 WIB
Indonesia

Bottled Water Products in Single-Used Gallon Stirr Controversy

  • Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 11:36 WIB
Palestine

EU Creates Broad International Coalition to Provide Drinking Water to 2 Million People in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 21 March 2018 - 07:06 WIB
Middle East

Extreme Heat Poses Serious Risk to Pets as Heat Index Hits 66 Degrees Celsius

  • Monday, 14 August 2017 - 14:51 WIB
Load More
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Massive Earthquake in Eastern Afghanistan Leaves Over 1,400 Dead

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 07:39 WIB
China military parade (photo: Xinhua)
Asia

China Holds Largest Military Parade in Beijing, Welcoming Global Leaders

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 22:07 WIB
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN: Over 40% of Gaza Aid Missions Blocked by Israel

  • 16 hours ago
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 20:27 WIB
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 06:45 WIB
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 11:35 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center-UIN Ar-Raniry Signed MoU for Construction of Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 14:16 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Europe

Hind Rajab Foundation Files Complaint Against Israeli Officer in Greece

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 17:41 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us