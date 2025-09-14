SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Dozens of Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Police Protection

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Far-right Jewish settlers guarded by Israeli police raid the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem on April 11, 2023 [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Al-Quds, MINA – Dozens of extremist Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning and again in the afternoon, under the protection of Israeli police forces, Palestine Information Center reported.

Local sources reported that the settlers entered the mosque compound through the Maghariba (Moroccan) Gate and carried out provocative tours across the holy site. During the incursions, settlers were accompanied by rabbis who delivered lectures about the so-called “Temple Mount,” and several settlers were seen performing Talmudic rituals in the eastern section of the mosque.

The Israeli police, meanwhile, imposed strict restrictions on Palestinian Muslim worshipers. Several individuals were barred from entering the compound, with security personnel stationed at the entrances and gates of the mosque to limit access.

The incident has raised concerns among Palestinians and religious authorities, who view the repeated settler incursions and limitations on Muslim worshipers as violations of the sanctity of the site and a provocation that threatens the fragile status quo in Jerusalem. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

