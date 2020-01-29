Death Toll of Corona Virus Reaches to 131 People

Wuhan, MINA – The death toll of corona virus in China increased to 131 people on Wednesday. Authorities in Hubei Province reported the number of casualties increased after 25 deaths and 840 new cases were found in the area.

The latest cases came from Hubei which is thought the origin of corona virus, thus quoted from CNNIndonesia.

Based on data compiled from the central government, up to now the total cases of corona virus throughout the country has risen sharply to more than 5,300.

To prevent wider transmission, China has isolated Hubei Province, specifically the Wuhan region, which is the source of corona virus.

The virus that infects acute respiratory tract like pneumonia spreads world concern because it is considered very similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) which in 2002-2003 killed hundreds of people in China and Hong Kong.

Besides China, the cases of corona virus infection are also detected in Canada, the United States, France, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, South Korea, Nepal, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia, and Germany.

A number of countries plan to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan. The Japanese government has sent the first aircraft to transport around 200 of their citizens.

It is similar done by the United States. The country will evacuate around 240 of their citizens. One flight has been prepared to transport all the US citizens from Wuhan to California this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the evacuation steps of Indonesian citizens from Wuhan was not easy to do because the city still isolated.

The local government enforces quarantine status because the area is a source of corona virus outbreaks.

“Obviously, evacuation is an open option, but evacuation in an area with (lockdown) status cannot be done immediately. We have to talk to Chinese authorities because there are rules,” Retno said on Tuesday. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)