Danske Patrioter Continues Fourth Day Desecrates Al-Qur’an

Copenhagen, MINA – Members of the ultranationalist group, Danske Patrioter on Thursday, continued their desecration of Islamic Holy Al-Qur’an on the fourth day in Copenhagen.

The group burned the copies of Qur’an in front of the embassies of Turkey, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iran under police protection while chanting slogans against Islam and unfurling anti-Islam banners, Anadolu Agency reported.

Members of the group live streamed the extreme Islamophobic incident on social media. However, Facebook limits access to some group videos.

In recent months, there have been repeated acts of burning or desecrating copies of the Qur’an by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.

As 57 Muslims discussed how to stop burning Qur’ans in the West, “it seems we should burn more Qur’an,” according to the group’s social media accounts, referring to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s online meeting on Monday to discuss the recent attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

