BRICS Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza

Kazan, MINA – The countries of the BRICS economic group on Wednesday adopted a joint declaration stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and condemning Israeli persistence in attacking humanitarian and civilian infrastructure in the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

The BRICS member states adopted the “Kazan Declaration” during the summit held in the Russian City of Kazan, Anadolu Agency reports.

The declaration stated that the BRICS countries would continue to develop cooperation in the fields of politics, security, economy, finance, culture and humanity, and strengthen the strategic partnership to make the international system more just.

The declaration stressed that the unilateral economic sanctions and other forms of unilateral coercive measures are contrary to international law, and called for revoking such actions that have adverse impacts on societies.

“We are deeply concerned about the disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the world economy, international trade, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals.”

“We reiterate our grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure,” the conferees stated.

They called for the immediate and unconditional release of all detainees from both sides and the unimpeded, sustained and large-scale flow of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, as well as an end to all aggressive actions.

Their declaration expressed support for the initiatives calling for withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza and increasing humanitarian aid to the population.

They warned that the escalation of the conflict in Gaza could lead to very serious consequences at the regional and international levels.

BRICS underscored its support for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.

“We reaffirm our support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations in the context of the unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution based on international law, including relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that includes the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine in line with internationally recognized borders of June 1967 with east Jerusalem as its capital living side by side in peace and security with Israel.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)