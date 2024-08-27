Ben-Gvir’s Call for Synagogue at Al-Aqsa Could Trigger Religious Conflict

Ramallah, MINA – Palestine has condemned the call by Israeli extremist Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Monday (August 26) to build a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, accusing it of trying to drag the area into a religious conflict.

“Palestinians will not accept any damage to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a red line that cannot be crossed under any circumstances,” said Palestinian Authority spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh in a statement broadcast by the national news agency Wafa.

“Calls to change the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are attempts to drag the region into a religious war that will burn everything,” he added.

Abu Rudeineh urged the international community, especially the United States, to intervene immediately to restrain Israel’s far-right government and force it to adhere to the legal and historical status of the holy site.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned of serious consequences from Ben-Gvir’s call to build a synagogue at the volatile site.

“This is an explicit and open call to destroy Al-Aqsa and build a supposed temple in its place,” said the ministry’s statement.

Palestine holds the Israeli government fully responsible for the consequences of Ben-Gvir’s incitement, which could push the region into a cycle of violence that is difficult to control.

Ben-Gvir claimed that Jews had the right to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stating that he would build a synagogue at the controversial site.

This is the first time an Israeli minister has openly discussed building a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque. However, in recent months, he has repeatedly called for Jews to be allowed to pray at the site.

His call came amid repeated attacks on the complex by illegal Israeli settlers, in the presence of Israeli police under the responsibility of this far-right minister. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)