Ben-Gvir Calls Out Israeli Settlers’ Honor For Killing Palestinians

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir’s call to honor the settlers who killed Qusai Jamal Maatan, a Palestinian citizen in “cold blood” and grant them immunity.

As quoted from Middle East Monitor on Saturday morning, the Israeli Occupation Authorities arrested two settlers who allegedly killed Maatan after raiding his village in Burqa on Friday and shooting residents.

Israeli media outlets said one of the settlers was a spokesman for members of the Knesset in the government coalition and an activist in Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power Party.

In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarded Ben-Gvir’s harsh words as a call to encourage Jewish terrorists to kill more Palestinians.

Palestinians also warned of the high number of Jewish settlers being armed and deployed on the streets of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ben-Gvir’s call was “a new acknowledgment of the adoption and support of the Israeli government against the Jewish settler terrorists. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)