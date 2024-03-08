Australian Mufti Announces Ramadan Fasting Starting Tuesday

Canberra, MINA – The Grand Mufti of Australia, Dr Ibrahim Abu Mohamad, in a statement announced that the first day of fasting for Ramadan 1445 H will be on Tuesday.

“This year’s Holy Month of Ramadan 1445H-2024 will start on Tuesday, March 12 2024,” said Dr Ibrahim in his official statement on Thursday.

Therefore, Tarawih Prayers will begin on Monday evening after Isha Prayers.

According to the statement, the method used by the Australian Grand Mufti and the Australian Fatwa Council in determining the start of the month of Ramadan is based on calculating the birth of the moon before sunset, the length of time the moon sets after sunset and the probability of the moon being visible.

The National Imams Council of Australia and the Australian Fatwa Council understand the possibility of differences of opinion and ask all Muslims to respect differences of opinion on this issue and strive to realize the unity of the Muslim community in safeguarding common interests.

The Grand Mufti of Australia also called on all Muslims to continue fasting while praying to Allah to ease the suffering and difficulties faced by all mankind and Muslims, especially Gaza, Palestine.

“May Allah bless this Holy Month for you, your families, the Australian Muslim community and the entire Muslim world and may your worship and fasting be accepted this year,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)