Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

At Least Seven Killed, Others Wounded in Israeli Shelling on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Aid seker in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – At least seven people were killed and others wounded early Wednesday morning by Israeli occupation forces’ fire and shelling targeting Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, According to Wafa.

Medical sources said four civilians were killed and others waiting for aid were wounded by Israeli fire southeast of Deir al-Balah in the gaza-strip/">central Gaza Strip.

They added that three more civilians were killed and several others wounded in shelling on Al-Thani Street in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

The bombardment caused destruction to homes and property, while ambulance and civil defense crews continued searching for missing persons trapped under the rubble.

Also Read: Jewish Settlers Hold Wedding Ceremony in Al-Aqsa Mosque Courtyards

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces have carried out an aggression against the Gaza Strip, killing 61,599 people, the majority women and children and injuring 154,088 others. This is a preliminary toll, as many victims remain under the rubble or in the streets, unreachable by rescue teams. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Health Ministry: 500 Infants Hospitalized Due to Starvation Under Israeli Blockade

