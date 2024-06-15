At Least 34 Palestinians Martyred on Israeli Aggresion in Gaza over Past 24 Hours

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, resulting in the killing of 34 civilians and the injury of 71 others, according to medical sources, Wafa reports.

The number of people killed since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on October 7th, 2023, has surged to 37,266. Some 85,102 others, the majority of whom are children and women, have been wounded.

Thousands of victims are still trapped under the rubble or scattered on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are facing difficulties in reaching them due to the continued Israeli attacks, the massive amount of debris and the shortage of fuel and heavy equipment.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, lack of fuel and devastated infrastructure, which render it difficult to document figures. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)