SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Arab League, OIC Countries Condemn Israeli Knesset Vote on West Bank Annexation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

8 Views

OIC (photo: Anadolu Agency)
OIC (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jeddah, MINA – The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a joint condemnation of the Israeli Knesset’s recent vote approving the application of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the move constitutes a “blatant and unacceptable violation of international law.” The statement was endorsed by Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The joint declaration emphasized that the Israeli action breaches key UN Security Council Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), all of which reject measures aimed at legitimizing the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories seized since 1967.

The countries reaffirmed their stance that Israel holds no sovereignty over any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. “This unilateral move by Israel has no legal validity and does not alter the legal status of these territories,” the statement read.

Also Read: Brazilian President Accuses Israel of Playing Victim, Denounces Gaza Genocide

The signatories also highlighted that such actions only serve to escalate tensions in the region, which have already been aggravated by ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

The statement urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council and other relevant actors, to fulfill their legal and moral obligations to uphold international law.

The group called for an immediate halt to Israel’s unilateral and illegal policies aimed at imposing a new reality by force, warning that such efforts severely undermine the prospect of a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The countries reiterated their support for an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. []

Also Read: Scottish Island Declares Boycott of Israel in Solidarity with Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagannexation Arab League Arab Peace Initiative Diplomacy East Jerusalem Gaza humanitarian crisis international law Israel Knesset Middle East occupation. OIC Palestine regional tension sovereignty Two-State Solution UN resolutions West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

OIC (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Arab League, OIC Countries Condemn Israeli Knesset Vote on West Bank Annexation

  • 3 hours ago
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two More Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Europe

Scottish Island of Eigg Declares Boycott of Israel Over Gaza Crisis

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, 7 Wounded in Gaza Attack

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 19:47 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 18:44 WIB
Palestine

10 More Die from Starvation in Gaza as Famine Crisis Deepens

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:33 WIB
Load More
Palestine

36 Jordanian Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Amid Famine

  • 9 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Reports 180 Fire Hotspots in Riau as Dry Season Intensifies

  • 8 hours ago
The process of seeding Sodium Chloride (NaCL) in the Weather Modification Operation in the Lombok area, West Nusa Tenggara, Saturday (9/28/24). (Photo. BNPB OMC Team)
Indonesia

Indonesia Deploys Weather Modification to Combat Riau Forest Fires

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 07:48 WIB
Asia

Indonesian FM Facilitates Release of Its Citizen Detained in Myanmar

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 20:22 WIB
Palestine

Israel’s “Humanitarian City” Plan for Gaza Fails Amid Military Rejection

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 22:02 WIB
Indonesia

BKSAP Establishes Indonesia-Palestine Friendship Society

  • Friday, 18 July 2025 - 18:02 WIB
Photo: Kazinform news
Asia

Bangladeshi Air Force Jet Crashes into School Campus, Killing 20

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 10:06 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Gaza European Hospital Bombed, Second Israeli Hospital Strike Within 24 Hours (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Seven UN Agencies: Fuel Shortage Puts Gaza in Critical Health Crisis

  • Monday, 14 July 2025 - 14:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us