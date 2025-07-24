Arab League, OIC Countries Condemn Israeli Knesset Vote on West Bank Annexation

Jeddah, MINA – The Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) issued a joint condemnation of the Israeli Knesset’s recent vote approving the application of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the move constitutes a “blatant and unacceptable violation of international law.” The statement was endorsed by Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Nigeria, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The joint declaration emphasized that the Israeli action breaches key UN Security Council Resolutions 242 (1967), 338 (1973), and 2334 (2016), all of which reject measures aimed at legitimizing the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories seized since 1967.

The countries reaffirmed their stance that Israel holds no sovereignty over any part of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem. “This unilateral move by Israel has no legal validity and does not alter the legal status of these territories,” the statement read.

Also Read: Brazilian President Accuses Israel of Playing Victim, Denounces Gaza Genocide

The signatories also highlighted that such actions only serve to escalate tensions in the region, which have already been aggravated by ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the resulting humanitarian crisis.

The statement urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council and other relevant actors, to fulfill their legal and moral obligations to uphold international law.

The group called for an immediate halt to Israel’s unilateral and illegal policies aimed at imposing a new reality by force, warning that such efforts severely undermine the prospect of a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.

The countries reiterated their support for an independent, sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. []

Also Read: Scottish Island Declares Boycott of Israel in Solidarity with Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)