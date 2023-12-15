Arab League Condemns Confiscation of East Jerusalem Land

Cairo, MINA – The Arab League has condemned the confiscation of Palestinian lands in Silwan in East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions that prohibit unilateral measures in occupied territories.

Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land to build an air train over the area.

Rushdi said that the expropriation of property and displacement of residents from East Jerusalem are part of a systematic Israeli plan to “Judaize” the city, taking advantage of the global preoccupation with the assault on Gaza.

The international community must pay attention to dangerous Israeli policies regarding the holy sites, especially in light of the far-right government that leads Israel today, he added.

Separately, Rushdi praised UNRWA’s humanitarian efforts amid the campaign launched by Israel against Gaza.

UNRWA staff carry out “a brave and noble mission for purely humanitarian purposes,” he said, adding that support for the agency represents a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who rely on its aid and services.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)