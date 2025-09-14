Arab, Islamic FM Hold Meeting in Doha Ahead of Emergency Summit

Doha, MINA – Foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries convened a closed-door meeting in Doha on Sunday to prepare for an emergency summit following a recent Israeli airstrike on the Qatari capital, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meeting aims to finalize the agenda for the high-level Arab-Islamic summit scheduled for Monday, which will gather regional heads of state and senior officials to address the Israeli attack.

The emergency summit was called by Qatar in response to Tuesday’s Israeli strike that targeted senior Hamas figures in Doha. The attack resulted in the deaths of five Hamas members and one Qatari security officer.

Qatar has played a key role, alongside the United States and Egypt, in mediating negotiations aimed at ending Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip. Since October 2023, the Israeli military aggression has claimed the lives of more than 64,800 Palestinians. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)