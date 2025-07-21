SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Another Child Dies of Hunger in Gaza as Aid Blockade Deepens Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

4 Views

A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – A 4-year-old Palestinian girl, Rezzan Abu Zahir, has died from starvation in the Gaza Strip amid a deepening humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid, according to Palestinian health authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

The child passed away at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital due to severe malnutrition, a condition growing increasingly common across Gaza. Sources cited by the Palestinian news agency WAFA report that hospitals are overwhelmed, lacking the capacity, beds, and medical supplies needed to treat the growing number of hunger-related illnesses.

According to health officials, over 17,000 children in Gaza are currently suffering from acute malnutrition, with many experiencing additional symptoms like memory loss and severe psychological stress due to starvation.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) recently revealed that malnutrition rates among children under five have doubled between March and June this year, directly linked to Israel’s closure of border crossings and its blockade on humanitarian and medical aid.

Also Read: WFP Slams Israeli Strike on Gaza Aid Convoy Amid Worsening Hunger Crisis

Israel’s military campaign, which began on Oct. 7, 2023, has been accompanied by what human rights groups describe as a “starvation policy”, a tactic that has triggered a worsening humanitarian crisis, disproportionately impacting children and vulnerable populations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: 3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

Tagaid restrictions Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital child hunger Gaza hospitals Gaza Strip Health Crisis humanitarian crisis Israel Blockade Malnutrition Middle East conflict Palestinian children starvation policy UNRWA wafa

News Channel

About Us