Al-Qassam Brigades Target Israeli Merkava Tank in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank in the northern Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam said in a press statement received by Quds Press today, Friday, that it targeted “a Zionist Merkava tank with Al-Yassin 105 shells near Shadia School, west of Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.” Quds Press reports.

The “Al-Qassam Brigades” in Gaza have been documenting their operations against the occupation army forces and vehicles with various battle axes since the start of the occupation’s ground aggression on October 27, 2023, and many details of the operations carried out against the occupation forces emerged during the video clip.

For more than a year, the Israeli occupation army, supported by the United States and Europe, has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with its aircraft bombing the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them above the heads of their inhabitants, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine, and fuel.

The occupation’s continued aggression against Gaza has resulted in the deaths of more than 42,000 people, the injury of more than 97,720 others, and the displacement of 90% of the population of the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)