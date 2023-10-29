Al-Qassam Brigades’ Fighters Wound Two Israeli Soldiers in Northwest Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement announced that its fighters have wounded two Israeli soldiers in a confrontation in the northwest of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday, the group said the fighters confronted the Israeli soldiers penetrating into Gaza with machine guns and mortar shells.

Israel earlier said that two of its soldiers were wounded in Gaza, adding that one was in serious condition.

Al-Qassam issued a military report, which Quds Press received today, Sunday, in which it confirmed: “Al-Qassam mujahideen continue to confront the Zionist forces penetrating the Al-Ameriyya area northwest of Beit Lahia, where they engaged in armed clashes with them and targeted enemy vehicles with Al-Yassin 105 tandem shells and mortar shells.

It confirmed that its mujahideen “carried out several sniper operations, and the enemy admitted that a number of its soldiers were wounded in clashes with our mujahideen, who are still directing their attacks at the enemy forces.”

The occupation army announced on Sunday that an Israeli officer and a soldier were wounded by Palestinian resistance fire in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hebrew media reported, citing the occupation army, that the two Israeli soldiers were injured by mortar shells. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)