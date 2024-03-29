Select Language

Latest
-129 min. agoAl-Aqsa in Danger, Jewish Group Prepares Red Heifee Ritual
-126 min. agoAround 120,000 Palestinian Muslims Perform Taraweeh Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque
-47 min. agoIsraeli Force Continue Airstrikes across Gaza, Dozens Palestinian of Civilians Killed
-36 min. agoAround 140 Christian Sign a Letter to US President Calling for End Military Aid for Israel
2 hours agoICJ Orders Israel to Take Action to Address Famine in Gaza
Slideshow

Al-Aqsa in Danger, Jewish Group Prepares Red Heifee Ritual

Al-Aqsa in Danger, Jewish Group Prepares Red Heifee Ritual (photo: Quds Press)

Jerusalem, MINA – A Jewish extremist group “Temple Institute” will reportedly hold a conference to discuss preparations for the ritual slaughter of the red heifer.

A report issued by the Al-Quds International Foundation quoted by Quds Press on Friday, the extremist group claimed that the ritual slaughter of the Red Cow could pave the way for hundreds of thousands of Jews to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds, East Jerusalem occupied.

“If this really happens, it will pave the way to double the danger facing Al-Aqsa and triple the number of people who invade and carry out rituals there,” Al-Quds International said.

The conference will be held in the Shilo settlement, north of Ramallah, where five cattle bred with genetic engineering in the US state of Texas were brought to Palestine in October 2022.

Also Read:  Thousands of Settlers Converge on Al-Buraq Square, 382 Defiled Al-Aqsa

A number of rabbis who will speak at the conference are calling for the ritual to be carried out after the five cows reach the legal minimum age that allows for the purification process, namely two years and two months.

Last February, the Temple Institute published an announcement asking volunteer priests to train them in the ritual of purification with the Red Heifer and setting special conditions for volunteers.

The date recorded in the group’s sacred religious texts for slaughtering a red heifer and purifying oneself with its ashes is the second day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, which this year falls on April 10, 2024.

Also Read:  Palestinian Child Shot and Killed in Gaza, Israel Denies Responsibility

Al-Quds International explained that although the Shrine group has not yet published an official call to hold a purification ritual with the Red Cow, the conference comes within the framework of several initial steps that have been monitored which show its seriousness. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news