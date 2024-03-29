Al-Aqsa in Danger, Jewish Group Prepares Red Heifee Ritual

Jerusalem, MINA – A Jewish extremist group “Temple Institute” will reportedly hold a conference to discuss preparations for the ritual slaughter of the red heifer.

A report issued by the Al-Quds International Foundation quoted by Quds Press on Friday, the extremist group claimed that the ritual slaughter of the Red Cow could pave the way for hundreds of thousands of Jews to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Al-Quds, East Jerusalem occupied.

“If this really happens, it will pave the way to double the danger facing Al-Aqsa and triple the number of people who invade and carry out rituals there,” Al-Quds International said.

The conference will be held in the Shilo settlement, north of Ramallah, where five cattle bred with genetic engineering in the US state of Texas were brought to Palestine in October 2022.

A number of rabbis who will speak at the conference are calling for the ritual to be carried out after the five cows reach the legal minimum age that allows for the purification process, namely two years and two months.

Last February, the Temple Institute published an announcement asking volunteer priests to train them in the ritual of purification with the Red Heifer and setting special conditions for volunteers.

The date recorded in the group’s sacred religious texts for slaughtering a red heifer and purifying oneself with its ashes is the second day of the Hebrew month of Nisan, which this year falls on April 10, 2024.

Al-Quds International explained that although the Shrine group has not yet published an official call to hold a purification ritual with the Red Cow, the conference comes within the framework of several initial steps that have been monitored which show its seriousness. (T/RE1/P2)

