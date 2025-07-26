Airdrops Are No Solution to Gaza Famine, Calls for Immediate Opening of Crossings: UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated on Saturday that airdrops of humanitarian aid into Gaza are an ineffective and dangerous substitute for opening land crossings.

“Airdrops to Gaza are just a distraction and a smokescreen,” Lazzarini said in a press statement, as reported by Anadolu Agency, warning that such operations will not stop the worsening famine in the besieged territory. He stressed that airdrops are costly, inefficient, and pose lethal risks to civilians.

Lazzarini emphasized that land-based aid delivery is “easier, more effective, faster, safer, and more dignified for the people of Gaza.” He disclosed that 6,000 aid trucks filled with life-saving supplies are currently stalled in Jordan and Egypt, waiting for clearance to enter Gaza.

He called for the immediate lifting of the siege, the opening of all border crossings, and unrestricted access for UN agencies and humanitarian partners to operate inside the Gaza Strip.

The statement follows increasing international attention on air-based aid. On Friday, an Israeli official told CNN that Tel Aviv would permit foreign nations such as Jordan and the UAE to carry out aerial drops of aid in the coming days. However, Palestinian groups and international humanitarian organizations have heavily criticized the move, asserting that airdrops cannot replace consistent and secure land-based humanitarian access.

Previous airdrop attempts, authorized by Israel, have resulted in civilian casualties, as aid packages either landed in hazardous areas or directly caused deaths during distribution.

Earlier Saturday, Gaza’s Government Media Office issued a grave warning of an impending humanitarian disaster, reporting that more than 100,000 children, including 40,000 infants are now at risk of dying from hunger due to the continued blockade.

The total death toll from starvation and malnutrition has climbed to 122, including 83 children, with humanitarian groups warning the numbers could escalate dramatically if crossings remain closed. Critical supplies of therapeutic food for severely malnourished children are nearly exhausted, threatening the lives of thousands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)