Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Abbas Urges End to Gaza War to Enable Independent Palestinian State

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Photo: Anadolu Agency

New York, MINA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called on the international community to take urgent steps to end the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza, highlighting the need to establish an independent Palestinian state.

In a video address from Ramallah to the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Abbas urged world powers to support Palestine’s bid for full UN membership. His participation came after the US Department of State revoked the visas of 80 Palestinian officials, including Abbas, preventing them from attending the meetings in person.

Abbas announced the formation of a committee to draft a provisional constitution aimed at transitioning from the current Palestinian Authority to a modern civil state, emphasizing a governance system free from extremism.

Reaffirming the unity of Palestinian territories, Abbas stated that Gaza is an “integral part of Palestine,” and said the Palestinian leadership is ready to take full responsibility for governance and security in the enclave.

He described the destruction in Gaza as a “documented and recorded war crime and a crime against humanity,” claiming Israel has destroyed over 80% of the Strip’s infrastructure.

Abbas condemned Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, rejecting the notion of a “Greater Israel,” which he said threatens regional sovereignty.

He called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, the unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid through UN organizations including UNRWA, an end to the use of starvation as a weapon of war, and the release of all prisoners on both sides.

Abbas also called for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, ensuring no displacement of Gazans, and the implementation of a reconstruction plan for both Gaza and the West Bank.

He proposed the creation of an administrative committee for Gaza, headed by a Palestinian minister, to manage the Strip’s affairs during a transitional period and ensure its connection with the West Bank, supported by Arab and international partners.

Finally, Abbas expressed readiness to work with US President Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, France, the United Nations, and other international partners to implement a peace plan adopted at the recent UN conference on September 22, aiming to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

