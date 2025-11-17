98 Palestinian Detainees Have Died in Prisons Since Gaza War Began

Gaza, MINA – At least 98 Palestinians have died in Israeli prisons since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to a report released Monday by the Israeli human rights organization Physicians for Human Rights–Israel.

The report warns that the actual number of fatalities is likely higher, accusing Israel of concealing the causes of death and the true scale of casualties.

The organization documented 94 deaths between October 2023 and August 2025, with four additional fatalities occurring in October and November of this year. These figures do not include seven cases of Palestinians who were executed by gunfire shortly after their arrest. Among the deceased were 52 detainees from Gaza.

The report points to a pattern of “severe violence by prison guards alongside serious medical neglect,” with autopsy reports showing injuries such as head trauma, internal bleeding, and rib fractures. It also documented cases of extreme malnutrition, denial of medication, and failure to treat life-threatening conditions.

Oneg Ben Dror, a project coordinator with the group, stated that the evidence indicates “a deliberate Israeli policy of killing Palestinians in custody.” The report also highlights methods used by Israeli authorities to obscure the circumstances of the deaths and hinder families from learning the truth.[]

