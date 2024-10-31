90% of Gaza Population Faces Severe Food Insecurity: UN Report

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned that by November more than 90% of Gaza population will face severe food insecurity.

In a statement on Tuesday, WFP expressed deep concern over the new Israeli legislation banning UNRWA which is indispensable in providing lifesaving aid in Gaza, stressing that food systems in Gaza have collapsed significantly due to the destruction of factories and agricultural lands, while stores and markets have become almost empty, Palinfo reports.

The WFP warns that the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza could soon escalate into famine unless immediate action is taken, adding that “as winter approaches, the lack of food and other vital humanitarian supplies entering the Strip will likely lead to catastrophic consequences.”

The UN Program explained that it currently has approximately 94,000 metric tons of food, enough to feed one million people for four months, ready to go to Gaza.

The World Food Program said it “stands ready to bring the urgently needed supplies into Gaza, but we need more border crossing points to be open and for them to be secure. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)