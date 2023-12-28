8,800 Children Killed by Israel Army in 82 Days: Gaza Media Office

Gaza, MINA – Israel has killed 8,800 children alongside 6,300 women since the offensive on Gaza started on 7 October, the Gaza media office said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

It said that “the number of killed Palestinians who have been brought to the hospitals in the strip since the beginning of the war has reached 21,110.”

“During 82 days of the comprehensive genocidal war, the Israeli army committed 1,779 massacres, resulting in 28,110 martyrs and missing individuals,” it added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)