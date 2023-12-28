Select Language

Latest
9 min. agoChildren's March Urges ICC to Investigate Gaza Crimes
11 min. ago8,800 Children Killed by Israel Army in 82 Days: Gaza Media Office
13 min. agoAuthorities: Israel Harvesting Organs from Palestinians It Killed in Gaza
15 min. agoErdogan Says There's no Difference Between Actions of Hitler and Netanyahu
10 hours agoUNSC Appoints Sigrid Kaag as Humanitarian Coordinator for Gaza
Slideshow

8,800 Children Killed by Israel Army in 82 Days: Gaza Media Office

Ilustration (photo: AP/Abed Khaled)

Gaza, MINA – Israel has killed 8,800 children alongside 6,300 women since the offensive on Gaza started on 7 October, the Gaza media office said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

It said that “the number of killed Palestinians who have been brought to the hospitals in the strip since the beginning of the war has reached 21,110.”

“During 82 days of the comprehensive genocidal war, the Israeli army committed 1,779 massacres, resulting in 28,110 martyrs and missing individuals,” it added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read:  Hundreds of Gaza Children Join Israel Blockade Protests
Tags:
Related news