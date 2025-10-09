SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

6 Mexican Members of Global Sumud Flotilla Return Home After Israeli Detention (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Mexico City, MINA – Mexico’s Foreign Ministry announced that six Mexican nationals who were part of the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza have safely returned home after being detained and deported by Israeli authorities, Anadolu Agency reported.

The delegation, Sol Gonzalez Eguia, Ernesto Ledesma Arronte, Arlin Medrano Guzman, Carlos Perez Osorio, Diego Vazquez Galindo, and Laura Alejandra Velez Ruiz Gaitan arrived at Mexico City’s international airport on Wednesday. They were accompanied by Mexico’s Ambassador to Israel, Mauricio Escanero, and welcomed by Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente, as well as friends and family members.

The Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amid two years of relentless Israeli attacks, was intercepted in international waters last week. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who has described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, demanded the safe return of the detained Mexican activists.

President Sheinbaum confirmed that all expenses related to their repatriation were covered by the Mexican government. She also said the activists had not requested a meeting with her but noted she was open to meeting them.

Also Read: New Report Reveals US Funded Israeli Attacks on Gaza and Beyond, Including Iran

The Israeli navy seized and attacked over 40 boats in the flotilla, detaining more than 450 international activists. Most have since been deported.

Israel, which has imposed an 18-year blockade on Gaza, intensified its siege in March by closing border crossings and blocking food and medicine deliveries, worsening the famine in the enclave.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed nearly 67,200 Palestinians in Gaza, mostly women and children, rendering the territory nearly uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Chief Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

