Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northern Afghanistan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Kaboul, MINA – At least eight people were killed and 180 others injured after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan early Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Qari Lutfallah Habibi, head of public health in Samangan province, confirmed initial reports to Bakhtar News Agency and warned that the casualty numbers could rise as rescue efforts continue.

The earthquake also caused significant financial losses, according to TOLO News, citing the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority.

The quake occurred at approximately 1 a.m. local time (2030 GMT Sunday) at a depth of 28 kilometers (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e-Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Rescue teams are reportedly working to reach affected areas and assist survivors.[]

Also Read: RSF Accused of Detaining Thousands of Civilians in El-Fasher, Blocking Evacuations

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

