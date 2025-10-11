SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

155 Palestinians Killed in Gaza Within 24 Hours Despite Announced Ceasefire

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – The bodies of 155 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks were brought to hospitals across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, medical sources reported early Saturday, raising doubts about Israel’s commitment to the newly announced ceasefire agreement.

According to the sources, 135 of the victims were recovered from under the rubble of destroyed buildings, while 19 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes across the Strip. One person also succumbed to wounds sustained in a previous attack.

Among the latest victims, 16 people were killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a house belonging to the Ghabboun family in southern Gaza City. Two others were killed in an airstrike south of Khan Younis.

Hospitals across Gaza reported receiving dozens of bodies overnight: 43 at Al-Shifa Hospital, 60 at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, four at Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, 16 at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, and 32 at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

The surge in fatalities comes just hours after the Israeli government officially approved a ceasefire deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump. The agreement marks the first phase of a broader peace plan that includes ending hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, facilitation of humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange.

However, the continued airstrikes have raised skepticism among Palestinians and international observers regarding Israel’s compliance with the ceasefire terms.

Since October 2023, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed and around 170,000 wounded in Gaza, mostly women and children, amid Israel’s two-year-long war on the enclave. Widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

