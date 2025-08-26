15 Arrested in Jakarta Protest Demanding Parliament Dissolution

Jakarta, MINA – Police detained 15 people after violent clashes erupted outside Indonesia’s parliament complex in central Jakarta on Monday, according to Jakarta Globe.

Central Jakarta Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro stated that the arrests occurred after hundreds of protesters attempted to breach the gates of the House of Representatives (DPR) and damaged public facilities. Among those detained were four high school students and 11 individuals identified as members of anarchist groups.

“The total number of people detained is 15. Four are high school students, while the others are suspected anarchist affiliates,” Susatyo said. Parents and schools will be called in to provide guidance for the detained students, he added.

Protesters waved the Jolly Roger flag, popularized by the anime One Piece, which has become a symbol of resistance. Their demands included parliament’s dissolution, the ratification of a long-delayed asset seizure bill, rejection of education commercialization, and an end to dynastic politics.

Despite heavy rain, thousands of students, workers, and activists gathered outside parliament, demanding its dissolution and the adoption of an asset-confiscation bill.

Protesters particularly condemned the approval of a new monthly housing allowance of 50 million rupiah (around $3,000) per lawmaker, arguing that such benefits are disproportionate to the severe financial struggles faced by ordinary Indonesians.

Clashes intensified when demonstrators pushed steel barricades and dismantled concrete barriers around the parliament area. Stones were thrown at security personnel, prompting police to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Authorities deployed 1,250 personnel from the national police, military, and Jakarta provincial government to maintain order. Susatyo stressed that officers used a “persuasive and humanist” approach and carried no firearms.

House Speaker Puan Maharani emphasized that parliament respects public demonstrations and values criticism to improve legislative performance. Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad urged protesters to remain orderly and revealed that parliament representatives had been assigned to meet and hear their demands. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

