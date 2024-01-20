15.000 Worshipers Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque Despite Israeli Restrictions

Jerusalem, MINA- Only 15,000 worshipers were able to perform the Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem due to Israeli occupation’s massive restrictions on the entry of worshipers to the holy site, according to the Islamic Waqf Department, Wafa reports.

The Islamic Waqf Department, the Jordan-run authority in charge of the holy site, reported that thousands of worshippers were prevented from reaching Al-Aqsa Mosque as a result of the arbitrary Israeli measures.

The Waqf added that the Israeli occupation forces set up military checkpoints in the vicinity of Jerusalem’s Old City, where they stopped worshipers, conducted searches, and barred many of them from entering the Old City, preventing access to Al-Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayers.

Many worshipers performed the Friday prayers outside the mosque compound after being denied access to the holy site.

Israeli occupation forces also suppressed journalists and forced them to move away from the Wadi al-Joz neighborhood in Jerusalem. Additionally, a skunk water vehicle was summoned by the Israeli police to disperse worshippers in the neighborhood.

The restrictive measures imposed by the Israeli occupation continue to limit access to the holy site and curb the freedom of movement for Palestinians in Jerusalem, sparking tensions in the region.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest place of worship for Muslims after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)